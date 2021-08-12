Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,012 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,018 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. NetApp accounts for about 3.4% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $92,234,000 after purchasing an additional 27,953 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,314,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in NetApp by 5.4% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 81,454 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in NetApp by 77.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 998 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 62.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $83.06. 833,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.74. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $84.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

NTAP has been the topic of several research reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetApp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.39.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

