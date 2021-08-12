Casino Betting Coin (CBC) Price Hits $0.0502 on Top Exchanges

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last week, Casino Betting Coin has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Casino Betting Coin has a total market cap of $7.82 million and $24,828.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casino Betting Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00055896 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002997 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00015127 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.35 or 0.00881305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00110965 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Casino Betting Coin Profile

CBC is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. The official message board for Casino Betting Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . The Reddit community for Casino Betting Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin . The official website for Casino Betting Coin is casinobettingcoin.com . Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling Casino Betting Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casino Betting Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casino Betting Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casino Betting Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

