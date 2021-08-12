CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Raised to C$80.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price upped by Cormark from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CCL.B. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Pi Financial raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$81.00 price objective on shares of CCL Industries in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$81.13.

CCL.B opened at C$72.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49. CCL Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$46.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$75.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$69.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.28.

In related news, Director Sebastian Rubino sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.00, for a total value of C$1,393,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,572,802. Also, Senior Officer Lalitha Vaidyanathan sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.00, for a total transaction of C$4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,440,424. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,167,702.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

