Centerra Gold Inc. (CG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on September 8th

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
CG opened at C$9.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.21 and a 12 month high of C$17.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.63.
Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$508.90 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 1.598439 earnings per share for the current year.
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.
