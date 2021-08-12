Centerra Gold Inc. (CG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on September 8th

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

CG opened at C$9.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.21 and a 12 month high of C$17.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.63.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$508.90 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 1.598439 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CG. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC upgraded shares of Centerra Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.84.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.