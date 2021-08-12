Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.45. National Bank Financial has a “NA” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$508.90 million during the quarter.

CG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Centerra Gold to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. CSFB upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cormark cut Centerra Gold from a “top pick” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC raised Centerra Gold to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.84.

TSE CG traded down C$0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$9.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,420. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.21 and a 1-year high of C$17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.25%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

