Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Upgraded to Neutral by CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

CGAU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James restated a hold rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Centerra Gold from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered Centerra Gold from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerra Gold from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Shares of CGAU stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.36. 5,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,082. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 4.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.78.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 31.99%. Research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0556 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $103,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $136,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.