Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.620-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CENT stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.91. The stock had a trading volume of 44,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,223. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.75.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CENT shares. Argus upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $33,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,805.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $103,946.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,075 shares of company stock valued at $490,822 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.