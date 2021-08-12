Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to “Reduce”

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have 55.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centrica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centrica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Centrica from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPYYY traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.71. 4,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,943. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77. Centrica has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $3.20.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

