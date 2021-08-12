Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) CEO David D. Ossip Sells 750,000 Shares of Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total value of $76,837,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,309,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,196,488.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CDAY traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,733. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.99 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.76 and a 1 year high of $111.93.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CDAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays downgraded Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 52.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 6.6% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 0.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 1.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 4.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.