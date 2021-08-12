CertiK (CTK) One Day Volume Tops $35.93 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One CertiK coin can now be purchased for $1.39 or 0.00003144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CertiK has a market capitalization of $77.80 million and approximately $35.93 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CertiK has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00046124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $61.94 or 0.00140160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.11 or 0.00151846 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,166.85 or 0.99936887 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.69 or 0.00859121 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 103,510,369 coins and its circulating supply is 55,987,670 coins. The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

