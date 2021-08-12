CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.40.

GIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CGI from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get CGI alerts:

GIB opened at $89.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.67. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. CGI has a 1-year low of $60.58 and a 1-year high of $92.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CGI will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GIB. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in CGI in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CGI by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in CGI by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in CGI in the second quarter worth about $109,000. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.