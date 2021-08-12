Chaim Indig Sells 1,660 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CEO Chaim Indig sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $117,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Chaim Indig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Chaim Indig sold 102 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $7,140.00.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $67.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.17 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.68. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.42 and a 1 year high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Phreesia’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,791 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Phreesia by 81.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,274,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,687,000 after buying an additional 1,916,211 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 577.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,521,000 after acquiring an additional 259,548 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 16.5% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,814,000 after acquiring an additional 166,105 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Phreesia by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 294,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,367,000 after buying an additional 161,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.32.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

