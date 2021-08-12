Chardan Capital Trims Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Target Price to $28.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Chardan Capital from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.99% from the company’s previous close.

DRNA has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Truist cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.59. 23,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,020. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.89. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $40.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. On average, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert D. Ciappenelli sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,773 shares in the company, valued at $523,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 31,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $1,124,625.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,575.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,742 shares of company stock worth $4,841,421. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRNA. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $34,591,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $27,739,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,454.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,905,000 after acquiring an additional 801,509 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $15,058,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $13,451,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

