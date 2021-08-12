Chardan Capital Trims ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Target Price to $18.00

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) had its price target cut by Chardan Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PRQR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ProQR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.33.

NASDAQ:PRQR traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $6.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,163. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.27.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRQR. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,998,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,464,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,059,000. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,424,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,310 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,613,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

