Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Trading Down 6.8%

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) was down 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.08 and last traded at $3.10. Approximately 236,479 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 377,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Charlotte’s Web from $5.00 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.62.

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05).

Charlotte’s Web Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CWBHF)

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc produces and distributes hemp-based cannabidiol wellness products in the United States. The company offers products in the categories of tinctures, capsules, gummies, topicals, and pet products. It distributes its products under the Charlotte's Web name through its e-commerce website, third party e-commerce websites, as well as distributors, health practitioners, and various brick and mortar retailers.

