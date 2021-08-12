Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,497 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,054,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,159,000 after buying an additional 178,837 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 1.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,350,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,819,000 after purchasing an additional 154,116 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,608,000 after purchasing an additional 159,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,522,000 after purchasing an additional 164,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PACCAR by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,335,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,790,000 after purchasing an additional 24,970 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.33. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $79.24 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.08.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.