Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,649 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 11.5% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Workday by 37.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Workday by 3.9% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WDAY traded up $5.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $236.43. 18,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,896. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $282.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.24. The company has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $268.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.81.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $1,361,313.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $572,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,039 shares of company stock worth $31,158,013 in the last ninety days. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

