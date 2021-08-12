Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $3.71 Million Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,816 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,971,000 after acquiring an additional 71,140 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 12,226 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 156,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,151,000 after acquiring an additional 59,841 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 79,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $709,160.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,125.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,067,095.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMS stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.04. 3,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,828. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.88. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $124.98.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WMS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

