Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 15,260 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,260 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 27.6% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $943,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU traded down $5.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,219,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,930,002. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.10. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $78.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MU. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cleveland Research cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.65.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $621,138.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at $9,376,869. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,235.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,188 shares of company stock worth $14,272,584 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

