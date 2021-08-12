Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 7,406 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,406 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 264,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 448.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 18,523 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,630,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 30.9% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMC traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $75.48. 11,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,938. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $86.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

OMC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

