Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CWSRF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of CWSRF opened at $10.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.65. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $11.14.

Chartwell Retirement Residences is a real estate trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of a range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It operates through the Retirement Operations, and Long Term Care Operations segments.

