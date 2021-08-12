ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Stock Holdings Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 507.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $18,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 28.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the first quarter worth $123,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1,443.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ChemoCentryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.95. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 91.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

