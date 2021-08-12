Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Stock Rating Lowered by JMP Securities

JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of CHMI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.02. 2,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,130. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $154.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 55.90% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Research analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 78.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 64,980 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the second quarter worth about $442,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 28,367 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 55.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 74,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 26,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

