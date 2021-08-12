Chicago Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ITW traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $232.58. The stock had a trading volume of 599,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,612. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.45. The stock has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $188.14 and a one year high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITW. Barclays lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

