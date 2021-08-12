Chicago Capital LLC Purchases 136 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $31,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc grew its position in Guardant Health by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth about $5,829,000. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 61,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after buying an additional 23,513 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 127,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after buying an additional 26,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $564,005.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,989.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,824. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GH traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.90. The company had a trading volume of 579,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a current ratio of 21.29. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.75 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.05.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 116.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

