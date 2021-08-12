Chicago Capital LLC Raises Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 831,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,820 shares during the period. Pinterest accounts for about 2.6% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $65,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PINS. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 4.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 4.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 19.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 3.9% in the first quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.02.

Shares of PINS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,828,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,725,707. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $3,015,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $3,973,349.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,349.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,050,641 shares of company stock worth $73,944,765 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.