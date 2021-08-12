China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Shares Down 1.9%

China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) shares fell 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.63 and last traded at $11.63. 110 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90.

China Coal Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCOZY)

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily mines for, processes, produces, and sells coal in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Coal, Coal-Chemical, Mining Machinery, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers thermal and coking coal. It also produces and sells polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products, as well as coke; researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells coal mining machinery and equipment; and provides after-sales services.

