Christopher John Nielsen Sells 4,500 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total value of $263,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,606.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $281,970.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $256,365.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $55.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,378.25 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.66.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Redfin by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the first quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stephens raised Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Redfin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.85.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

