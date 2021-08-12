Chubb Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

Chubb has increased its dividend payment by 9.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years.

Shares of CB traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $181.63. The stock had a trading volume of 86,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,191. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. Chubb has a 12-month low of $111.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. boosted their price target on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Argus upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.06.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

