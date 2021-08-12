Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.66

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 690 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the second quarter worth about $303,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,621,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 75.4% in the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,265,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,040,000 after acquiring an additional 973,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

