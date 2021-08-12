CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.143 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of CIXX stock opened at $20.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. CI Financial has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion and a PE ratio of 11.10.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of CI Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CI Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

