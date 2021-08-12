CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Reaches New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 68 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.66.

The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.30 million. CI Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of CI Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CI Financial by 851.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in CI Financial by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in CI Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in CI Financial by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in CI Financial during the first quarter worth $66,000. 44.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX)

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

