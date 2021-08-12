CIBC Boosts Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Price Target to C$60.00

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its price target lifted by analysts at CIBC from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut Emera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of EMRAF traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.46. 10,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,869. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.30. Emera has a 12 month low of $38.13 and a 12 month high of $48.28.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

