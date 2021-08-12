CIBC Raises Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target to C$60.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at CIBC from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. OTR Global raised shares of Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canada Goose has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.72.

NYSE:GOOS traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.06. The stock had a trading volume of 160,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,046. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.67. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $50.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.55.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at $54,394,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,503,000 after acquiring an additional 423,007 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,653,000 after acquiring an additional 42,887 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 899,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,304,000 after acquiring an additional 19,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 667,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,155,000 after acquiring an additional 190,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

