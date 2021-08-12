CIBC Raises WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target to C$166.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its target price upped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$157.00 to C$166.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WSPOF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$130.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$143.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on WSP Global in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on WSP Global from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$155.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. WSP Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.60.

Shares of WSPOF stock traded up $8.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.52. 794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $128.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.58.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

