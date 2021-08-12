CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CIRCOR International also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.550-$0.600 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of CIR traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.12. 131,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $650.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.63. CIRCOR International has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.35.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 14.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

