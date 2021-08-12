Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,217 Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUB. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Luby’s in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Luby’s during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Luby’s by 2.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Luby’s stock opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $129.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.89. Luby’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $4.25.

Luby's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Luby's Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, senior living facility, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

