Citadel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 15,371 RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in RISE Education Cayman by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 15,908 shares during the last quarter. 7.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ REDU opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34. RISE Education Cayman Ltd has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $59.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $39.92 million for the quarter. RISE Education Cayman had a negative net margin of 4.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RISE Education Cayman Ltd will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

REDU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered RISE Education Cayman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $2.90 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

