Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $50,000 in Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Xiaobai Maimai as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of NASDAQ HX opened at $1.65 on Thursday. Xiaobai Maimai Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $7.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55.

Xiaobai Maimai, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. It focuses on facilitating medium-sized credit loans. The company was founded by Xiaobo An in March 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

