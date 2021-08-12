Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 52,883 Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Separately, HRT Financial LP increased its position in Sunlands Technology Group by 178.4% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 40,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 25,780 shares during the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STG opened at $0.64 on Thursday. Sunlands Technology Group has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $107.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.74.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.97 million during the quarter.

Sunlands Technology Group Profile

Sunlands Technology Group provides on line post-secondary and professional education. The firm offers various degree-and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses through online platforms. It also provides online professional courses and educational content to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills.

