Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 11,257 Shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its position in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,964 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,257 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenax Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 19,302 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Tenax Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tenax Therapeutics by 75.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 747,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 320,800 shares in the last quarter. 25.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenax Therapeutics stock opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.43). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

