Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,965 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SGOCO Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SGOCO Group in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SGOCO Group by 345.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its position in SGOCO Group by 509.8% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 66,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 55,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGOCO Group stock opened at $6.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.89. SGOCO Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

SGOCO Group, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures phase change material storage systems for applications on cooling and heating systems in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's products include phase change material thermal energy storage products; LCD/LED monitors; and TV product-related and application-specific products.

