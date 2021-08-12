Citadel Reaches Market Capitalization of $130,485.73 (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Citadel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Citadel has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. Citadel has a total market capitalization of $130,485.73 and approximately $1.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 82.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Citadel Coin Profile

Citadel is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Citadel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

