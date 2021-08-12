Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Stevanato Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Shares of Stevanato Group stock traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $21.54. 6,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,609. Stevanato Group has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $21.17.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.