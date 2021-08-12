Citigroup Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for NIO (NYSE:NIO)

NIO (NYSE:NIO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NIO has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BOCOM International assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

NYSE NIO traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.31. 506,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,830,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a PE ratio of -44.55 and a beta of 2.54. NIO has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.27.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. On average, research analysts expect that NIO will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NIO. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 89.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 3,249.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 129,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 126,063 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,303,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

