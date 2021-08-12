City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.37. City Office REIT posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover City Office REIT.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. City Office REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.
City Office REIT stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.28. 1,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,865. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $578.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.58.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.
City Office REIT Company Profile
City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).
