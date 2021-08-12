City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.37. City Office REIT posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover City Office REIT.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. City Office REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,412,000 after buying an additional 55,987 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,127,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 38,016 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 85,610 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 18.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 143,590 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 13.0% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 74,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.28. 1,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,865. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $578.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

