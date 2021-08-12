Clear Street Markets LLC Decreases Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Clear Street Markets LLC decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,680,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,960,000 after buying an additional 555,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CME Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,852 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,598,000 after purchasing an additional 135,019 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of CME Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,603,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,496,000 after purchasing an additional 899,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,301,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,301,000 after purchasing an additional 417,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,092 shares of company stock worth $8,509,419. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $3.22 on Thursday, reaching $205.85. 17,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.57.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

