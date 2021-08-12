Clear Street Markets LLC Invests $269,000 in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,722,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 27,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Public Storage by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 31,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,710,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Public Storage by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSA. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.55.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

PSA stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $314.60. 5,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,796. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.84. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $195.26 and a 1-year high of $316.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.40%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

