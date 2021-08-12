Clear Street Markets LLC Invests $333,000 in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 159.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 100.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 20,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.48.

Shares of NYSE:XEC traded down $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $64.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,484. Cimarex Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $76.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.68. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.60.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.