Clear Street Markets LLC Invests $378,000 in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WMB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.88. 43,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,891,671. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.23. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.47.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.09%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.45.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

